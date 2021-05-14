Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Stock Position Reduced by Armor Investment Advisors LLC

Armor Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,331,481,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,582,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179,570 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,240,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,402,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,336 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,767,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,547,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,548,000 after purchasing an additional 892,816 shares during the last quarter. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $100.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $57.11 and a 52-week high of $100.34.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.8576 dividend. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 57.17%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RY shares. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.61.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

