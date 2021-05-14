Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target to C$45.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$45.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NPI. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$57.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Thursday. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Northland Power from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$48.25 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC raised Northland Power from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.75.

Shares of NPI traded up C$1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$39.17. The company had a trading volume of 568,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,907. The stock has a market cap of C$8.82 billion and a PE ratio of 22.37. Northland Power has a 1-year low of C$29.51 and a 1-year high of C$51.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 411.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$43.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$44.88.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The solar energy provider reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$492.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$516.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northland Power will post 1.7699999 earnings per share for the current year.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

