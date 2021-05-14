Royal Bank of Canada Increases The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target to $24.00

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Wendy’s presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.46.

NASDAQ WEN traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.26. 54,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,120,468. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.04, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.63. The Wendy’s has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $24.91.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Wendy’s will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 61.02%.

In other news, insider E.J. Wunsch acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $142,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 80,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,453.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 24,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in The Wendy’s by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in The Wendy’s by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 15,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 14,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

