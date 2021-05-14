Royal Bank of Canada Boosts RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Price Target to $100.00

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RPM. Vertical Research raised RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of RPM International from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RPM International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.33.

NYSE RPM opened at $97.08 on Friday. RPM International has a 1 year low of $62.98 and a 1 year high of $99.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.72%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that RPM International will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas Gross sold 1,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $170,943.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,399.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in RPM International by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of RPM International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 323,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in RPM International by 153.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 40,438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 24,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in RPM International by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

