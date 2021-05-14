Royal Bank of Canada Boosts CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Price Target to C$25.00

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CIXX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CI Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of CI Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of CI Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. CI Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.81.

Shares of NYSE:CIXX traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.78. 2,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,493. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.58. CI Financial has a 52-week low of $10.38 and a 52-week high of $17.55.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $421.34 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CI Financial will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIXX. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of CI Financial by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CI Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of CI Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of CI Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of CI Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

