Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Penn Virginia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Get Penn Virginia alerts:

Penn Virginia stock opened at $17.58 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $269.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 3.64. Penn Virginia has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $20.18.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 52.13%. Equities analysts expect that Penn Virginia will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,494,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,421,000 after acquiring an additional 130,157 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 388,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 45,406 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 947.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 243,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 220,238 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 166,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 26,578 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Penn Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.