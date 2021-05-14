Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Lifted to Positive at OTR Global

OTR Global upgraded shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

ROST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.84.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $125.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.69, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $79.65 and a 52-week high of $134.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.08.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total value of $7,752,761.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 13,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.49, for a total transaction of $1,672,548.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,298,245.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,322 shares of company stock valued at $26,703,008 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 23,100.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

