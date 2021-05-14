Rosenblatt Securities Increases nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Price Target to $38.00

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) had its price target hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NVT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, nVent Electric has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.17.

Shares of NVT opened at $31.26 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.79 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.99. nVent Electric has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $32.34.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 39.33%.

In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $2,497,779.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 250,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,046,959.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 21,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $665,706.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 193,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,776.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVT. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,919,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,196,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 273.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,307,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,904 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 112.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,427,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,638,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

