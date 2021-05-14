Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Raises Holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,574 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC owned about 0.26% of PVH worth $19,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PVH by 7.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in PVH by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,991 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 8,311 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the first quarter worth $62,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the first quarter valued at $389,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the 1st quarter valued at $877,000. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 3,733 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $409,136.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $98,052.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,065 shares of company stock worth $4,262,284. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PVH. Citigroup upped their price target on PVH from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of PVH from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PVH from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PVH from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on PVH from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. PVH has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.76.

PVH stock traded up $3.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.65. 2,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 999,526. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.00 and a 200-day moving average of $95.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.55. PVH Corp. has a 1 year low of $36.34 and a 1 year high of $121.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 2.33.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.04). PVH had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

