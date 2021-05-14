Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Purchases 88 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in Y. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alleghany in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,207,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alleghany by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 690,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $432,277,000 after buying an additional 71,170 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alleghany in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,860,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the 1st quarter valued at $17,425,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 221.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,094,000 after purchasing an additional 25,213 shares in the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on Y. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $825.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Y traded up $7.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $721.59. 364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,019. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.05 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $670.91 and a 200 day moving average of $621.96. Alleghany Co. has a 12-month low of $434.53 and a 12-month high of $737.89.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $5.55. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alleghany Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

