Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 158.2% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.10.

Altria Group stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,752,015. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.56 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.23. The company has a market cap of $93.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.23, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 81.52%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

