Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 328,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,025 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF were worth $14,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 153.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 291,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,367,000 after purchasing an additional 74,571 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $149,000.

NYSEARCA FDLO traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,912. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.48 and a 200 day moving average of $42.98. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $46.92.

