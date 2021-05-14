Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Grows Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,225 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises 2.1% of Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $31,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.83.

NYSE NEE traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $73.39. 52,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,706,202. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.72 and a 200 day moving average of $78.01. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.81 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The company has a market capitalization of $143.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $452,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $8,678,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 350,316 shares of company stock valued at $26,377,231 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

