Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Acquires 5,759 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 16.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,002 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,759 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 66.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,089,960 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $157,228,000 after acquiring an additional 831,506 shares during the period. MRJ Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.1% in the first quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. now owns 39,400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,677 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,724,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 23.2% in the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,306 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 11.9% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 47,342 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,562,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,971,044. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.91. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $87.18. The firm has a market cap of $111.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.14.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $1,410,107.76. In the last three months, insiders sold 707,743 shares of company stock worth $54,520,885. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

