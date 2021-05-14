Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Acquires 4,958 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 136,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares during the period. Crown Castle International accounts for 1.5% of Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $23,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 2.5% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle International by 9.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 13,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown Castle International news, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total transaction of $753,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,811 shares in the company, valued at $12,180,642.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total value of $611,991.12. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,280 shares of company stock worth $680,983 and have sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.57.

Shares of CCI traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $181.12. 6,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,126,515. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.70 and a 200-day moving average of $164.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $78.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.03, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $189.59.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

