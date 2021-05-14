Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ROKU. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Roku from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Roku from $300.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Roku from $414.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $413.74.

Get Roku alerts:

NASDAQ ROKU traded up $5.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $315.26. 128,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,565,986. Roku has a 52 week low of $100.19 and a 52 week high of $486.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.53. The company has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a PE ratio of -377.90 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.95 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Roku will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $125,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $316,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,287 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 266,515 shares of company stock worth $105,236,425. 22.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter worth about $84,828,000. Sovarnum Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,328,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Roku by 441.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Roku by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.