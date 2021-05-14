Robert W. Baird Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Robert W. Baird restated their hold rating on shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cisco Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. KeyCorp reissued a sector weight rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Cisco Systems from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $52.49 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.23. The company has a market cap of $221.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $54.14.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $279,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,294 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

