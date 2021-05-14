Robert W. Baird Increases YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target to $100.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on YETI. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on YETI in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on YETI from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on YETI from $71.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on YETI from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on YETI from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.87.

NYSE:YETI opened at $85.82 on Monday. YETI has a 1 year low of $24.82 and a 1 year high of $90.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.03, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.05.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that YETI will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $1,409,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 327,155 shares in the company, valued at $23,057,884.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 3,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $222,863.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,775.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,264 shares of company stock worth $6,525,142 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of YETI by 90.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 13,242 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of YETI in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of YETI by 634.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 15,480 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of YETI by 198.6% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 24,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 16,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of YETI by 103.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 441,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,878,000 after purchasing an additional 224,868 shares during the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

