Robert W. Baird Boosts Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target to $425.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $375.00 to $425.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $341.17.

NYSE DE traded up $7.86 on Thursday, hitting $385.97. 8,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,711,976. The company has a market capitalization of $120.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $377.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.82. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $117.85 and a 52-week high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

