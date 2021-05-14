RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Shares Sold by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,841 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,991,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,322,000 after buying an additional 1,619,252 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,712,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,383,000 after buying an additional 75,519 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,387,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,782,000 after buying an additional 354,350 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,240,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,206,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,068,000 after purchasing an additional 192,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RLJ shares. Truist Securities raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Financial raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. RLJ Lodging Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.86.

RLJ opened at $14.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 2.16. RLJ Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $17.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.23). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 38.79%. On average, analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.97%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

