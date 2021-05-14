RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Insider Sells $88,702.68 in Stock

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) insider Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $88,702.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,489 shares in the company, valued at $315,501.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Rivernorth Capital Management, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 8,800 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $159,192.00.

On Friday, April 30th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 5,302 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $93,739.36.

On Friday, April 23rd, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 5,000 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $87,350.00.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 7,114 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $126,415.78.

On Monday, April 5th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,000 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $70,400.00.

On Sunday, March 21st, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 6,279 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $109,003.44.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 5,000 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $88,400.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 5,510 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $97,637.20.

On Friday, March 12th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 5,000 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $88,000.00.

On Friday, March 5th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 8,500 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $144,670.00.

RIV stock opened at $17.15 on Friday. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $18.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.55.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 177,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period.

About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

