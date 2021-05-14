RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.18

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$18.18 and traded as high as C$20.79. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$20.54, with a volume of 1,153,597 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$21.00 price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$21.86.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.21. The firm has a market cap of C$6.58 billion and a PE ratio of -107.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.66, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.