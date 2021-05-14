Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,808 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,516,676 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $971,920,000 after acquiring an additional 350,904 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,141,974 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $236,339,000 after buying an additional 201,765 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 905,780 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $68,133,000 after buying an additional 159,192 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 763,555 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,435,000 after buying an additional 96,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 487,284 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,653,000 after buying an additional 129,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Shares of RIO stock opened at $90.02 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $44.57 and a 12 month high of $95.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.67. The company has a market cap of $112.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.63%.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

