RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Cut to $410.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $515.00 to $410.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

RNG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RingCentral from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $367.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $360.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $437.33.

RNG stock opened at $237.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.30 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $340.83. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $229.00 and a 52 week high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $352.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.43 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that RingCentral will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.19, for a total transaction of $137,977.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,277,624.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.92, for a total transaction of $427,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 215,493 shares in the company, valued at $57,519,391.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,971 shares of company stock worth $19,383,612. 11.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in RingCentral by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,041 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in RingCentral by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 22,024 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,347,000 after purchasing an additional 8,978 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,233,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 1,614.4% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 184,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,844,000 after acquiring an additional 173,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

