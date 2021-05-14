Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Shares Gap Down to $33.74

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.74, but opened at $32.26. Riley Exploration Permian shares last traded at $31.55, with a volume of 350 shares trading hands.

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Riley Exploration Permian in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

Get Riley Exploration Permian alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.19. The firm has a market cap of $562.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($5.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($6.43). The company had revenue of $23.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 million.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. Riley Exploration Permian’s payout ratio is currently 43.75%.

In other news, major shareholder Texel Resources Inc. acquired 6,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.77 per share, for a total transaction of $146,351.89. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,769,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,058,709.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Riley Exploration Permian stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of Riley Exploration Permian at the end of the most recent quarter.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile (NYSE:REPX)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin. The company holds interest in the Kansas properties located in central Kansas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 153 oil producing wells across 10,893 net acres with 98.7 MBbl proved reserves.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.