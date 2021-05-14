Retirement Planning Group Has $1.15 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Retirement Planning Group grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,875 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.2% of Retirement Planning Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $243.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $175.68 and a twelve month high of $263.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $250.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.24.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

