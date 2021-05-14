Research Analysts Set Expectations for TELUS Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:TU)

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) – Desjardins upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of TELUS in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, May 9th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now expects that the Wireless communications provider will earn $1.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.99. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 12.02%.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on TELUS from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on TELUS from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on TELUS from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

TU stock opened at $21.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. TELUS has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.19.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in TELUS by 29.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,121,648 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $754,246,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941,905 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TELUS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,482,000. Lincluden Management Ltd. bought a new stake in TELUS in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,237,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in TELUS by 10.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,637,208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $352,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in TELUS by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,168,910 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $181,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.53% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.2594 dividend. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

