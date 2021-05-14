Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $49.54 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 72.90%.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $27.50 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.50 target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Osisko Gold Royalties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.93.

Shares of OR stock opened at $13.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.27, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.14. Osisko Gold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of $8.59 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0413 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.43%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the fourth quarter valued at $1,553,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,988,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 48.3% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,014,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,175,000 after purchasing an additional 330,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $817,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

