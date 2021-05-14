Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Main Street Capital Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MAIN)

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) – Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Main Street Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ramirez now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.55. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Main Street Capital’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.77 million. Main Street Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 15.34%. Main Street Capital’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MAIN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Main Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Truist raised their target price on Main Street Capital from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

MAIN opened at $39.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.28 and a beta of 1.42. Main Street Capital has a 52 week low of $25.41 and a 52 week high of $43.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.01.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.40%.

In other news, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $188,992.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,325,953.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $174,597.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,208,630.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 7.8% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 17.6% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 20,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 7.7% in the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. 19.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

