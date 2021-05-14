Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) PT Lowered to $97.00 at Piper Sandler

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $104.00 to $97.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on REGI. Roth Capital lowered Renewable Energy Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered Renewable Energy Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Renewable Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.30.

Shares of REGI stock opened at $57.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.44. Renewable Energy Group has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $117.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 22.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 55,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

