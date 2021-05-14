Renault (EPA:RNO) PT Set at €40.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Renault (EPA:RNO) has been given a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on Renault and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Renault and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €38.00 ($44.71).

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €35.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of €34.82. Renault has a 52 week low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 52 week high of €100.70 ($118.47).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

