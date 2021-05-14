Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Receives $27.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.40.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RBNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Reliant Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Reliant Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

In other news, Director Charles Trimble Beasley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $26,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,005.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 2,174 shares of company stock worth $42,611 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBNC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,257,000 after purchasing an additional 52,106 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 8,447 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 90,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the period. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Reliant Bancorp stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.90. The company had a trading volume of 17,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,272. The stock has a market cap of $490.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.44. Reliant Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.36 and a 12-month high of $31.00.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 11.22%. As a group, analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

