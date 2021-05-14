Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rekor Systems Inc. is the parent of Rekor Recognition Systems, Inc. It provides advanced vehicle recognition systems, powered by OpenALPR software, which improve the accuracy of license plate reads and also identify the make, model and color of vehicles. The company’s products used for law enforcement, security and surveillance, electronic toll collection, parking operations, banking and insurance, logistics, traffic management and customer loyalty. Rekor Systems Inc., formerly known as Novume Solutions Inc., is based in Chantilly, Virginia. “

Get Rekor Systems alerts:

REKR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Rekor Systems in a report on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Rekor Systems from $26.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Rekor Systems in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Rekor Systems stock opened at $8.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.65. Rekor Systems has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $25.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rekor Systems by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,371,000 after acquiring an additional 321,066 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rekor Systems by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 70,302 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Rekor Systems by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 64,827 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Rekor Systems in the 1st quarter worth $1,781,000. Finally, Evermore Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rekor Systems in the 1st quarter worth $1,582,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software. The company provides vehicle recognition and data management products and services; traffic safety systems, including hardware that identifies red light and school safety zone traffic violations, as well as software, which captures and offers forensic quality images and data, and supports citation management services; and enterprise parking enforcement solutions.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rekor Systems (REKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rekor Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rekor Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.