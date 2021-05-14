Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Given New $122.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $126.00 to $122.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RGA. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $96.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $123.78.

Shares of NYSE:RGA traded up $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $128.68. 2,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12 month low of $66.99 and a 12 month high of $134.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.25 and a 200-day moving average of $119.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.16.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 451,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,386,000 after purchasing an additional 41,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

