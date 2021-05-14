Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Announces Earnings Results

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLS traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.88. 11,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,671,573. The firm has a market cap of $66.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.22. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $2.32.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Regulus Therapeutics from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1 development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

