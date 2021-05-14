Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) Shares Sold by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 881.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 2.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 476,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,977,000 after buying an additional 10,209 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 1.4% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Regal Beloit by 395.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Regal Beloit by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

Regal Beloit stock opened at $145.16 on Friday. Regal Beloit Co. has a 12 month low of $63.44 and a 12 month high of $159.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $814.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.03 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Regal Beloit Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is currently 21.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Regal Beloit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

Further Reading: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.