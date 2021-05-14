Reef Trading Up 1.6% Over Last 7 Days (REEF)

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One Reef coin can now be bought for about $0.0397 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Reef has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. Reef has a market capitalization of $503.23 million and approximately $250.81 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.26 or 0.00087030 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00082744 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00019684 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $511.71 or 0.01029419 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.29 or 0.00066972 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.78 or 0.00110197 BTC.

Reef Coin Profile

Reef (REEF) is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 12,666,667,338 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Buying and Selling Reef

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

