Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) PT Raised to $42.00 at KeyCorp

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.15% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RRR. Truist raised their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Red Rock Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.08.

Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $38.13 on Wednesday. Red Rock Resorts has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $39.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 2.55.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($1.19). Red Rock Resorts had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $352.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.18) EPS. Red Rock Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $2,504,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $298,000. Crystal Rock Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 173,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 82,850 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 657,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,468,000 after acquiring an additional 5,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in the casino, gaming, and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino and entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

