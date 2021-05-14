Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Research Coverage Started at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

RXRX has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXRX opened at $21.06 on Tuesday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $35.78.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($1.09).

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

