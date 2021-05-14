Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.24) Per Share

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) – SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Recursion Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.95) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.14) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.

NASDAQ RXRX opened at $21.06 on Friday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $35.78.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($1.09).

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

