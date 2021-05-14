Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for argenx (ARGX)

argenx (NASDAQ: ARGX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/10/2021 – argenx was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “argenx SE is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARGX-113, ARGX-110 and ARGX-111 which are in clinical trials. argenx SE is based in Breda, the Netherlands. “

5/10/2021 – argenx was upgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $400.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $320.00.

4/26/2021 – argenx had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $326.00 to $321.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – argenx is now covered by analysts at Redburn Partners. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – argenx was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “argenx SE is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARGX-113, ARGX-110 and ARGX-111 which are in clinical trials. argenx SE is based in Breda, the Netherlands. “

4/19/2021 – argenx had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $326.00 to $321.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – argenx was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “argenx SE is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARGX-113, ARGX-110 and ARGX-111 which are in clinical trials. argenx SE is based in Breda, the Netherlands. “

4/9/2021 – argenx was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “argenx SE is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARGX-113, ARGX-110 and ARGX-111 which are in clinical trials. argenx SE is based in Breda, the Netherlands. “

3/15/2021 – argenx had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $311.00 to $326.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of ARGX stock traded up $8.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $269.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,860. argenx SE has a 12 month low of $141.26 and a 12 month high of $382.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.94 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $279.18 and its 200 day moving average is $295.37.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($3.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $7.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.14 million. On average, research analysts expect that argenx SE will post -12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in argenx by 458.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in argenx by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of argenx in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 239.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

