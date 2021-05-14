Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Realogy Holdings Corp. is a provider of real estate services. The Company through its subsidiaries provides real estate brokerage services, relocation services, and title and settlement services. The Company’s brands and business units include Better Homes and Gardens(R) Real Estate, CENTURY 21(R), Coldwell Banker(R), Coldwell Banker Commercial(R), The Corcoran Group(R), ERA(R), Sotheby’s International Realty(R), NRT LLC, Cartus and Title Resource Group. Realogy Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RLGY. Barclays assumed coverage on Realogy in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Realogy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

Shares of Realogy stock opened at $17.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Realogy has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $18.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.78.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. Realogy had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 7.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS. Analysts forecast that Realogy will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Realogy news, EVP Marilyn J. Wasser sold 16,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $278,044.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,254.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Donald J. Casey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $158,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,520,410.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,923 shares of company stock valued at $645,525 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Realogy by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,291,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,142,000 after buying an additional 2,155,423 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Realogy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,081,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,788,000 after purchasing an additional 295,073 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realogy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,154,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,387,000 after purchasing an additional 127,997 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realogy by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,994,000 after purchasing an additional 171,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Realogy by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,749,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,956,000 after purchasing an additional 556,851 shares during the last quarter.

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

