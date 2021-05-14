Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

RLGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Realogy in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Realogy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Realogy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Realogy news, CEO Donald J. Casey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $158,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,520,410.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy B. Gustavson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $208,680.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,635.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,923 shares of company stock worth $645,525. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Realogy by 8.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,591,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,724,000 after buying an additional 509,774 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realogy during the first quarter worth about $830,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realogy by 153.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 17,541 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realogy by 119.9% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 415,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,292,000 after buying an additional 226,732 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realogy by 4.2% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period.

RLGY traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,346. Realogy has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 2.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.96 and its 200-day moving average is $14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.15. Realogy had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 7.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. Analysts expect that Realogy will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

