RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $14 million-$15.50 million.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on RealNetworks in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

RNWK stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.35. 47,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,608,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. RealNetworks has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $6.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.79. The firm has a market cap of $90.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.60.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.60 million for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 49.92% and a negative net margin of 13.49%.

RealNetworks Company Profile

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

