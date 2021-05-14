Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Ready Capital posted earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 41.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ready Capital.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 14.86%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ready Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Shares of RC opened at $13.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $747.94 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.08. Ready Capital has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.97%.

In other Ready Capital news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.66 per share, for a total transaction of $54,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,953 shares in the company, valued at $368,177.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RC. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 237.5% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ready Capital in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Ready Capital in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ready Capital by 53.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ready Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

