Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 2,649 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,649 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 813.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 86.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 209.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. OTR Global upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $64.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.09 billion, a PE ratio of 75.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.08. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $26.23 and a one year high of $66.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $1,268,471.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 84,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,565,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $280,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,469,951.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,696 shares of company stock worth $2,327,467. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

