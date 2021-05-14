Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

VLO stock opened at $78.50 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $84.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2,615.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.77 and a 200 day moving average of $63.49.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 68.77%.

VLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.94.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.