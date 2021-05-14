Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $818,000 Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OKE. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48,432 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $649,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

OKE stock opened at $52.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.31. The company has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $54.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.57.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.82%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

