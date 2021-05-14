Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 948 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NOBL. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,357,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $22,670,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,778,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,187,000 after purchasing an additional 171,010 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $12,891,000. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,769,000.

BATS NOBL opened at $91.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.85 and a 200-day moving average of $82.25. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97.

