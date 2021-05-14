Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 46.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MPWR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,837,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $673,056,000 after purchasing an additional 905,612 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,314,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,312,630,000 after purchasing an additional 737,757 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $147,100,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 572,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,660,000 after purchasing an additional 298,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $55,131,000. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.00, for a total value of $1,990,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 332,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,473,106. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 63,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.06, for a total transaction of $21,558,451.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,091,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,250,807.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,458 shares of company stock valued at $42,370,454. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MPWR opened at $306.33 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.44 and a twelve month high of $406.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $361.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.30. The company has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 93.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.90.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

